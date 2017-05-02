Paylor Eubank, a goalkeeper for the University School of Jackson’s soccer team, will continue his career – and education – at Bethel University.

Eubank, who will major in Criminal Justice, is the sixth area soccer signee for Bethel for the 2017 season.

He joins Marshall Davis, Jackson Christian; Bryan Ramierz and Jacob Dietrich of Madison; Jerry Sanders from Trenton Peabody and Milan’s William Berry.

“It’s been a great year for me to sign this many local players around West Tennessee,” Bethel coach J.J. Malang said. “Paylor is among the top soccer players in the entire state of Tennessee, and I am excited to add him on my team for the 2017 (season).”

(PHOTO: Paylor Eubank, third from left, signs with Bethel)

David Thomas, Twitter – @DavidThomasWNWS

