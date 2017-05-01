Nashville remains the hottest real estate market in the country with expected home value appreciation forecast at 4.3 percent, and the Income growth stands at 1.1 percent and the unemployment rate stands at 4 percent.

The Music City is one of two cities in the state to make a Top 10 list using Zillow’s 2017 Hottest Housing Markets.

Knoxville checks in at No. 7 with a 4.4 percent expected home value appreciation; 1.1 percent income growth and 4.7 percent unemployment rate.

Second on the list is Seattle, Washington, with a 5.6 percent expected home value appreciation; 1 percent income growth and 4.4 unemployment rate.

Provo, Utah is third – 4.3 percent expected home value appreciation; 1 percent income growth and 2.7 unemployment rate.

Fourth is Orlando, Florida – 5.7 percent expected home value appreciation; 1 percent income growth and 4.5 percent unemployment rate.

Salt Lake City, Utah, with a 4.3 percent expected home value appreciation; 1 percent income growth and 2.8 unemployment rate is fifth.

Portland, Oregon, is sixth on the list due to a 5.2 percent expected home value appreciation; 1 percent income growth and 4.8 percent unemployment rate.

Following Knoxville is Ogden, Utah with a 4.7 percent expected home value appreciation; 1 percent income growth and 2.9 percent unemployment.

Denver, Colorado – No. 9 – enjoys a 3.6 percent expected home value appreciation; 1 percent income growth; 2.9 percent unemployment.

Sacramento, California, is 10th with a 4.8 expected home value appreciation; 1 percent income growth; 5.2 unemployment rate.

David Thomas, Twitter – @DavidThomasWNWS

