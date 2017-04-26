The Madison County Master Gardeners annual spring plant sale will be held Saturday, May 6 at the West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center, 605 Airways Blvd.

The sale – 7 a.m.-noon – will offer a wide selection of shade and sun perennials and annuals, including shrubs, trees, herbs, vegetables, tropicals and groundcover.

Jason Reeves, curator, University of Tennessee Gardens, Jackson, will add top performing plants from the state botanical gardens.

Additionally, the sale will feature unique garden additions such as handcrafted hypertufa pots and bluebird houses.

“The spring plant sale is an excellent opportunity to purchase plants that have proven to be great performers in our West Tennessee climate,” Jason Reeves said. “Proceeds from the sale benefit Master Gardener projects that beautify our city and help support the UT Gardens, Jackson.”

Master Gardeners will offer assistance during the sale, both with gardening advice and transporting purchases to vehicles, but remember – bring only cash or checks for your payments.

Admission is free, and the sale will be held rain or shine.

For more information, visit http://west.tennessee.edu or follow the UT Gardens, Jackson Facebook page. A complete plant sale list is available online.

Recognized in 2013 as the official botanical gardens of the state of Tennessee, the University of Tennessee Gardens located in Knoxville, Jackson and Crossville are part of the UT Institute of Agriculture.

Some 4,000 annuals, perennials, herbs, tropical plants, trees, shrubs, vegetables and ornamental grasses are evaluated each year. The gardens are open during all seasons and are free to the public.

(PHOTO: The West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center is located at 605 Airways Blvd.)

