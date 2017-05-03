The economic impact will be huge when more than 630 homeschool students and their parents arrive in Jackson for the Stoa National Invitational Speech and Debate tournament, May 29 through June 3, at Union University.

But the organization is looking for 800 to 1,000 people to volunteer to judge the competition, where no experience is needed, and no advanced skills are required.

“There will be three types of debate and 12 types of speech,” Lana Thornton said. “This will be quite an event for the City of Jackson.”

Lana Thornton, who lives in Nashville, has ties to the West Tennessee area. Her husband, Claiborne, is originally from Brownsville.

Lana Thornton said competitive speech and debate helps students develop an arsenal of skills, which includes public speaking, research, writing and critical thinking, as well as conflict-resolution and effective listening.

Lana said besides staying in local hotels, competitors and their families will visit restaurants, local tourist attractions – and shop.

Lauren Butler, a sophomore at Union University from Colorado Springs, Colorado, has participated in the Stoa National Invitational Speech and Debate tournament.

“It’s the best of the best,” Butler said. “It is great motivation for students and helps them train to prepare when they go to college or job.”

For more information, visit www.uu.edu/judges or www.nitoc2017.homeschooldebate.net. If you have questions, contact Lana Thornton – lana.thornton@gmail.com.

(PHOTO: Lauren Butler (left) and Lana Thornton)

David Thomas

