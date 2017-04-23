Taylor Clarke allowed one earned run in 4.2 innings of work for the Jackson Generals, but Biloxi made the most of five hits to produce a 3-2, 10-inning win at MGM Park, Sunday.

Playing from behind, Jackson scored its first run in the top of the fourth to tie the game at 1-1 after Dawel Lugo walked, Colin Walsh doubled and Kevin Cron followed with a sacrifice fly.

Trailing 2-1 after six, the Generals drew even after a throwing error by Biloxi pitcher Tayler Scott on a Victor Reyes sacrifice bunt scored Walsh, who earlier reached on one of his three hits on the day.

The Generals won game one of the five-game series, 8-2, Saturday.

Gabe Speier won his second game of the season, but a solo home run in the seventh inning had historians searching the history books.

Speier became the first Jackson pitcher to hit a home run since August 9, 2006.

The last player in franchise history to accomplish the feat was Chicago Cubs’ prospect Bobby Brownlie.

Following the 2006 season, Jackson ended its affiliation with the Cubs, and signed a player development contract with the Seattle Mariners.

The series resumes at 6:35 p.m., Monday, when Jackson sends Josh Taylor (1-1, 3.00 ERA) to the mound to face Taylor Williams (0-0, 1.13 ERA)

Southern League Standings

North Division Team-Affiliation-Record-Winning Percentage- Games Behind

JACKSON (ARIZONA) 10-6 .625 —

Montgomery (Tampa Bay) 9-7 .563 1.0

Chattanooga (Minnesota) 8-7 .533 1.5

Tennessee (Chicago Cubs) 8-7 .533 1.5

Birmingham (Chicago White Sox) 5-12 .294 5.5

South

Pensacola (Cincinnati) 13-4 .765 —

Mississippi (Atlanta) 8-9 .471 5.0

Mobile (Los Angeles Angels) 8-9 .471 5.0

Biloxi (Milwaukee) 7-10 .412 6.0

Jacksonville (Miami) 6-11 .353 7.0

David Thomas, Twitter – @DavidThomas@WNWS

https://www.facebook.com/NewsTalk1015/