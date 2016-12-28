BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.—Aldermen and the mayor held a short special meeting of the Brownsville City Board Tuesday. The purpose of the session was to consider approval of a Certificate of Compliance for one of the three liquor stores located in Brownsville.

Tuesday’s session reviewed the one-page document filed by Robert Allen, owner of Prime Time Liquors located at 3796 Anderson Avenue.

Allen was not present at the meeting.

According to City Attorney Michael Banks, liquor stores are required to periodically submit the compliance document certifying their store and its owners are operating within the rules. Prime Time and its owners are within the law, according to the certificate.

Mayor Bill Rawls’ vote was required to win approval. Aldermen Leon King and John Simmons, without explanation, voted against acceptance tying the vote amongst the town’s four aldermen. Simmons and King have a record of voting no to most alcohol related issues.

Earlier this year Allen asked the city board to adjust liquor store boundary lines so that he could move his store to a vacant bank building located on Grand Avenue. The building is just outside the boundary for which Prime Time is licensed to operate. The city board rejected the request. The issue was not revisited Tuesday.