Southern League Standings
North Division Team-Affiliation-Record-Winning Percentage- Games Behind
JACKSON (ARIZONA)        14-7     .667 —

Montgomery (Tampa Bay) 12-9     .571 2.0

Tennessee Smokies (Cubs) 12-10   .545 2.5

Chattanooga (Minnesota)   10-12  .455 4.5

Birmingham (White Sox)     8-14   .364 6.5

Southern League South
South
Pensacola (Cincinnati) 14-8  .636 —

Mississippi (Atlanta)   11-11 .500  3.0

Mobile (LA Angels)     11-11 .500  3.0

Biloxi (Milwaukee)      9-13 .409  5.0

Jacksonville (Miami) 8-14 .364  6.0

The Jackson Generals play the Chattanooga Lookouts at 7:05 tonight at the Ballpark at Jackson.

