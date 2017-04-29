Southern League Standings
North Division Team-Affiliation-Record-Winning Percentage- Games Behind
JACKSON (ARIZONA) 14-7 .667 —
Montgomery (Tampa Bay) 12-9 .571 2.0
Tennessee Smokies (Cubs) 12-10 .545 2.5
Chattanooga (Minnesota) 10-12 .455 4.5
Birmingham (White Sox) 8-14 .364 6.5
Southern League South
South
Pensacola (Cincinnati) 14-8 .636 —
Mississippi (Atlanta) 11-11 .500 3.0
Mobile (LA Angels) 11-11 .500 3.0
Biloxi (Milwaukee) 9-13 .409 5.0
Jacksonville (Miami) 8-14 .364 6.0
The Jackson Generals play the Chattanooga Lookouts at 7:05 tonight at the Ballpark at Jackson.
David Thomas, Twitter– @DavidThomasWNWS
