Usually, we give you the five most expensive homes for sale each month – listed by price – according to the Multiple Listing Service in Jackson and Madison County.

But this month, we add one because of a tie at No. 5.

1. 1269 Denmark Jackson Road – $999,999

2. 60 McCoy Road – $849,000

3. 2 Windwood Cove – $825,000

4. 35 San Arbor – $765,000

5. 10 Northwind Drive – $ 749,900; 103 Saddlebrook Drive – $749,900

(PHOTO: 60 McCoy Road)

David Thomas, Twitter – @DavidThomas@WNWS

https://www.facebook.com/NewsTalk1015/