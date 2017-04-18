Usually, we give you the five most expensive homes for sale each month – listed by price – according to the Multiple Listing Service in Jackson and Madison County.
But this month, we add one because of a tie at No. 5.
1. 1269 Denmark Jackson Road – $999,999
2. 60 McCoy Road – $849,000
3. 2 Windwood Cove – $825,000
4. 35 San Arbor – $765,000
5. 10 Northwind Drive – $ 749,900; 103 Saddlebrook Drive – $749,900
