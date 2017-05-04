The Amphitheater at the Market (AMP) begins its fourth season, May 12.

NewsTalk 101.5 FM spoke with Jimmy Exum, who chairs the AMP about the upcoming season – and took a look back at the first three years.

Question: The AMP went to a Friday format (one Saturday) in 2016. From the size of the crowds, is it safe to say the change was well received?

Answer: Our attendance was up last year – about 28,000 total – and we would like to attract 30,000 people a season. We could do that if we expanded the number of concerts. But if we expanded, let’s say to 15, then that’s five more concerts our volunteers have to work.

Q: Were you concerned about going to a Friday format which meant you were going to compete with high school football games?

A: We did better by going to Fridays, and I don’t think the football crowds were affected. In fact, it was tougher having the concerts on a Saturday night when we went up against college football games. The one Saturday night concert we have (October 7) is held in conjunction with the International Food Festival.

Q: The sponsors continue to make the series a success. What are your thoughts on the financial support the AMP receives?

A: Every sponsor we’ve had is still with us, and that says a lot. Usually, in my experience, you have to look for new talent after two years, but our sponsors are happy with the talent we are bringing in.

Q: There at 10 performances scheduled this year. Will there be anyone new to the stage this year?

A: Yes, Skeleton Krew (September 22). They performed last year when Bud Light had the “Local, Homegrown Musicians Under The Tent” at the West Tennessee Farmers Market, prior to the music on the main stage. All of our other musicians have been here before.

Q: Does having repeat performers make it easier to book talent?

A: Out of town acts cost more. There’s travel expenses and overnight stay. Our out-of-town talent this year are the King Beez (June 3), the Jimmy Church Band (Aug. 11) and Stacy Mitchart (September 8). The King Beez are from Memphis and Jimmy Church and Stacy (Mitchart) are from Nashville.

Q: When first constructed, the AMP has seen a few upgrades – a food court and sponsors deck and land was filled in for additional seating. Can we expect any new additions in the future?

A: We could fill in a little more towards the lower end, and there has been talk of putting in a park, but right now, we just want to maintain what we have.

(PHOTO: Jimmy Exum, chairman of the Amphitheater at the Market)

David Thomas, Twitter – @DavidThomasWNWS

