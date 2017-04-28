Here’s part two of this week’s Jackson-Madison County Register of Deeds property transfers for April 17-21.
Emerald Shores Partners etal Joel R McAlexander to Harold Miller etux Barbara Miller, 44 Lake Breeze Drive, $95,000
Judson B Powers etal Mallory Reece to Kylah J Moseley etal Charles J Baller IV, 81 Wrights Mill Drive, $262,900
David T Bunney etux Karl Bunney to David W Burke etux Anne J Burke, 43 Wind Tree Cove, $175,400
Brent A Taylor etux Teresa Taylor to Frankie L Davis, 39 Homewood Cove, $109,000
Theresa Diane Wright to Adonay Rivera, 20 Longview Cove, $71,000
Zelda M Love etal Zelda M Bond to Bryan M Bond Sedarian Scott Bond, 5 Ashton Cove, $144,000
Lone Oak Holdings LLC etal Jackie Lee Garner John Wade Tucker III to John Andrew McLaughlin etal Lynsey Kennon, 946 West Forest Avenue, $40,000
Regions Bank TR etal Union Planters Bank TR Wilma Upton Nolen Family Trust to John Andrew W McLaughlin, 231 Morningside Drive, $44,000
Rubin Lublin TN PLLC Sub TR etal Judy M Bustamante Robert Bustamante to Nancy Weddington, 90 Paddock Place, $121,000
Nick T Stamper IV to Victor Toscano, 215 Cedar Street, $2,800
Mellon Bank of New York etal Bank of New York to Entrust Property Group LLC, 419 East Deaderick Street, $5,500
Sheila Burch to Walter Howell etux Debbie Howell, Meadowcliff Drive, $25,000
Lauren Trammell etvir Floyd Goza Trammell Jr to Jason McCarver, 53 Southwind Drive, $390,000
Lee W Godfrey etux Elizabeth Godfrey to David T Bunney etux Karla K Bunney, 94 Lake Breeze Drive, $105,000
Amy Kiestler etal Amy Lambert Jesse Kiestler to Harold Miller etux Barbara Miller, 311 Greenhill Drive, $176,000
Barrie J Harper to Randy L Hayes etal Kevin Carter, 886 Potts Chapel Road, $145,000
Wright’s Mill North to McCallum Construction Company Inc, 172 Millstream Drive, $38,000
Wright’s Mill North to Hills Construction Company Inc, 164 Millstream Drive, $38,000
Andrew Key etux Alexandria C Key to Adam S Pratt etux Ashley G Freeland, 17 Success Cove, $150,000
Wrights Mill North to McCallum Construction Company Inc, 180 Millstream Drive, $38,000
Pamela W Guthrie etal Paulette Ivey to Peggy Robinson, 214 Chapel Creek Drive, $172,900
Wilson & Associates PLLC SUB TR etal Eloise Anderson to US Bank National Association, 1403 North Royal Street, $61,294.01
McCallum Construction Company Inc to Rodney Ladon Mathenia etux Angelia R Mathenia, 220 Millstream Drive, $250,000
Lone Oak Holdings LLC to Harris Rentals LLC, 349 Pipkin Road, $103,000
Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company Bank of New York Trust Company to Honradez Investment Group LLC, 1306 Martin Street, $6,000
Marlene McKenzie Administratrix etal James Strickland Estate to Mitch Parker, 331 Hollywood, $60,000
Emerald Shores Partners to David T Bunney etux Karla K Bunney, 59 Lake Breeze Drive, $50,500
Emerald Shores Partners to David T Bunney etux Karla K Bunney, 23 Scenic Lane Cove, $50,500
Phillip Wayne Finch Estate City of Jackson to Tori Estes, 230 Melwood Street, $6,000
