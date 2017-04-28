Here’s part two of this week’s Jackson-Madison County Register of Deeds property transfers for April 17-21.

Emerald Shores Partners etal Joel R McAlexander to Harold Miller etux Barbara Miller, 44 Lake Breeze Drive, $95,000

Judson B Powers etal Mallory Reece to Kylah J Moseley etal Charles J Baller IV, 81 Wrights Mill Drive, $262,900

David T Bunney etux Karl Bunney to David W Burke etux Anne J Burke, 43 Wind Tree Cove, $175,400

Brent A Taylor etux Teresa Taylor to Frankie L Davis, 39 Homewood Cove, $109,000

Theresa Diane Wright to Adonay Rivera, 20 Longview Cove, $71,000

Zelda M Love etal Zelda M Bond to Bryan M Bond Sedarian Scott Bond, 5 Ashton Cove, $144,000

Lone Oak Holdings LLC etal Jackie Lee Garner John Wade Tucker III to John Andrew McLaughlin etal Lynsey Kennon, 946 West Forest Avenue, $40,000

Regions Bank TR etal Union Planters Bank TR Wilma Upton Nolen Family Trust to John Andrew W McLaughlin, 231 Morningside Drive, $44,000

Rubin Lublin TN PLLC Sub TR etal Judy M Bustamante Robert Bustamante to Nancy Weddington, 90 Paddock Place, $121,000

Nick T Stamper IV to Victor Toscano, 215 Cedar Street, $2,800

Mellon Bank of New York etal Bank of New York to Entrust Property Group LLC, 419 East Deaderick Street, $5,500

Sheila Burch to Walter Howell etux Debbie Howell, Meadowcliff Drive, $25,000

Lauren Trammell etvir Floyd Goza Trammell Jr to Jason McCarver, 53 Southwind Drive, $390,000

Lee W Godfrey etux Elizabeth Godfrey to David T Bunney etux Karla K Bunney, 94 Lake Breeze Drive, $105,000

Amy Kiestler etal Amy Lambert Jesse Kiestler to Harold Miller etux Barbara Miller, 311 Greenhill Drive, $176,000

Barrie J Harper to Randy L Hayes etal Kevin Carter, 886 Potts Chapel Road, $145,000

Wright’s Mill North to McCallum Construction Company Inc, 172 Millstream Drive, $38,000

Wright’s Mill North to Hills Construction Company Inc, 164 Millstream Drive, $38,000

Andrew Key etux Alexandria C Key to Adam S Pratt etux Ashley G Freeland, 17 Success Cove, $150,000

Wrights Mill North to McCallum Construction Company Inc, 180 Millstream Drive, $38,000

Pamela W Guthrie etal Paulette Ivey to Peggy Robinson, 214 Chapel Creek Drive, $172,900

Wilson & Associates PLLC SUB TR etal Eloise Anderson to US Bank National Association, 1403 North Royal Street, $61,294.01

McCallum Construction Company Inc to Rodney Ladon Mathenia etux Angelia R Mathenia, 220 Millstream Drive, $250,000

Lone Oak Holdings LLC to Harris Rentals LLC, 349 Pipkin Road, $103,000

Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company Bank of New York Trust Company to Honradez Investment Group LLC, 1306 Martin Street, $6,000

Marlene McKenzie Administratrix etal James Strickland Estate to Mitch Parker, 331 Hollywood, $60,000

Emerald Shores Partners to David T Bunney etux Karla K Bunney, 59 Lake Breeze Drive, $50,500

Emerald Shores Partners to David T Bunney etux Karla K Bunney, 23 Scenic Lane Cove, $50,500

Phillip Wayne Finch Estate City of Jackson to Tori Estes, 230 Melwood Street, $6,000

