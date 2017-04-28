Here is one-half of the Jackson-Madison County property transfers for April 17-21.

FirstBank to Ivy Lee Johnson etux Sylvia L Johnson, 16 Wilderness Cove, $155,000

Billy Spain etux Jessie Spain to Nick Vrajich etux Joyce Vrajich, 309 Russell Road, $85,000

United States Bankruptcy Court etal Michelle Chow TR Clovis L Prince Estate Crown Management Project INC C Prince & Associates INC, Flint Cox, 400 Gettysburg Drive, $80,000

James Balmez to Oesch Properties LLC, 26 Briarwood Lane, $27,500

Floretta H Anderson TR etal FHA Trust to David Oesch, 40 Conalco Drive, $120,000

Deborah Ann Arnold Bolding to Springfield Bakery, 106 ONeal Street, $5,000

William Kolwyck etux Kelly Kolwyck to Joel Wyatt Jr etux Katherine Wyatt, 16 Warfield Cove, $82,500

Kevin Scarbrough etal Tonya Rice to Daniel Thomas etux Heather Marie Thomas, 70 College Street, $7,000

William S. Miller to Murray Ragan, 23 Howlett Cove, $50,000

Richard Neill Ross etux Julie Ross to Shawn Ragan, 218 Clay Street, $35,000

Henry M Carroll etux Sandra A Carroll to Angela McKee ETVIR Mark McKee, 17 Barkwood Cove, $199,900

Mickey Caprice Yarbrough etal Bobby Long Autry, Christopher Shaun Greer, Dinethia Daryel Greer, Tineka Nicole Greer, Tasha Greer, Sierra M Robinson, Clarence Autry, Raymond Autry, Russell Autry Jr, Kathyleen Joyce Estes, Latoya Estes, Elizabeth Bobo, Almedia Autry, Carolyn Autry Norman, Edward Autry, Barbara Anderson to Richard Davy Bryant, Ashport Road, $356,644.75

Cathy Cooper Brown to Joshua Nigel Bard etux to Jennifer Ann Bard, 21 Summerfield Drive, $242,500

Kenneth Adam Bradford etux Lindsey Bradford Ken Bradford etux Linda Bradford to John A Frizzell etux Ashley Frizzell, 210 Roland Avenue, $123,400

Pamela Lilly to Jimmy Lynn Clark etux Yolanda D Glenn Clark, 95 Bent Oaks Drive, $87,000

Beneficial Tennessee Inc to J B Robinson, 45 Lewis T Brantley Drive, $52,500

Margaret L Costner to Charles S Cherry etal Mark A Johnson Josh Wagner, 55 Iroquois Drive, $35,000

Josh Bard etux Jennifer Bard to Billy Dee Witherspoon III etux Season Witherspoon, 145 Windale Drive, $194,000

Peggy J Potter to Puja Kadolkar etal William H Trust, 972 Wallace Road, $80,000

Homeplace Properties LLC to CH Holmes LLC, 629 Arlington Avenue, $64,000

Lloyd A McKelvey to Steven J Smith etux Joleene N Smith, 210 Liberty Claybrook Road, $280,000

Elizabeth A Cash Sub TR etal Robert Middleton Jr to Ditech Financial LLC, 508 Lambuth Boulevard, $55,000

Maha El Chaarani to Marilyn Street, 22 Isaac Street, $157,500

Wilson & Associates PLLC Sub TR etal Katherine Brantley Catherine Brantley Eugene Brantley to US Bank Trust NA TR etal Volt 2012 RPL2 Asset Holdings Trust, 218 Robbins Street, $59,391

Chris L Grissom etux Tosha K Grissom to David W Holyfield Traci L Holifield, 231 Ed Moore Road, $153,270

Robert Casey Fowler to Mark Quinn etux Rhonda Quinn, 106 Poplar Lane, $99,900

Darlene H Butler to Jackson Property Holdings LLC, 176 Wisdom Street, $35,000

Jerry E Winberry etux Deborah Winberry to Audrey K Tyler, 14 Reflection Cove, $179,900

John A Vitale to Matthew Grant Cooper etux Jessica Johnson Cooper, New Deal Road, $40,000

Steven L Ballard etal Jinny B Ballard to Audrey K Tyler, 353 Law Road, $209,000

Jerry E Winberry etux Deborah Winberry to Heather S Vega, 23 Shiloh Springs, $225,600

David Thomas, Twitter – @DavidThomasWNWS

https://www.facebook.com/NewsTalk1015/