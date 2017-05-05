Here’s part two of this week’s Jackson-Madison County Register of Deeds property transfers for April 24-28.

Gary A Taylor to Waffle House Inc., 77 Parkstone Place, $275,000

Beverly Joan Marberry to Justin Edward Hays etux Whitney Watts Hays, 22 Epperson Drive, $279,500

Diane Styers Shaw to Richard Dickerson, 69 Edenwood Drive, $56,000

Nancy Lumpkin etal Ryan Jerome Austin to James Ben Roberts etux Shelia Roberts, 252 Malesus Road, $43,500

Jeffrey A Rice to Jerel L Chappell etal Olivia G Taylor, 199 Raines Springs Road, $183,000

Wilson & Associates PLLC SUB TR etal Carlos Martinez to William S Miller, 34 Clairmont Circle, $65,000

Barbara Shepard etal Kathy Haney Williams Kenny Haney to Steven W Hardwick, 371 Steam Mill Ferry Road, $68,686

Jeff Johnson etal Claudia M Voss to Edward M Smith, 1104 North Parkway, $78,000

David Brian Scott etux Leslie Scott to Jude Alexandre etux Yolande Alexandre, 8 Thackery Place, $380,000

Dianna Woodburn to Vernon D Swartwood etux Regina Swartwood, 18 Autumn Valley, $80,000

Melinda Lambert to Logan Edward Lawrence etux Amy Kathryn Lawrence, 104 King David Drive, $205,000

Lawrence M Magdovitz estate to Magdovitz Agency, 4541 Beech Bluff Road, $16,000

Rubin Lublin TN PLLC SUB TR etal Johnnie Faye Hogue Johnny Hogue Trennie Hogue to U S Bank National Association, 444 Fowler Road, $20,050.33

SEC of HUD to Tyler Lay etux Kristin Lay, 141 Bent Oak Drive, $62,650

Katherine R Woodruff to George Norman Gates etux Mona E Gates, 100 Windale, $153,000

Toby L Hollis etux Mary R Hollis to Emily Walters, 84 Rebel Road, $119,900

Brandon Hardee etux Sarah Hardee to David C Williamson etux Corie N Williamson, 1441 Denmark Jackson Road, $120,000

Debra J Richerson etvir James Richerson to Dan E Johnson etux Stacie Johnson, 11 Willoughby Road, $68,000

SEC of HUD to Alan Keith Love, 2240 Highway 138, $62,100

James Myers etux Summer Myers to Rakeshia Cole, 25 Wheeling Drive, $92,500

Minnie J Denton to William S Cornelison etux April Cornelison, 41 Birch Hollow Lane, $140,000

Gregory Dean Yates to Stephen Scott Pirtle TR etal Valencia Marie Andrews Pirtle TR Andrew Pirtle Family Revocable Trust, 32 Battlefield Cove, $113,000

Juanita I Cates to Andre L Watson, 217 Charles Latham Drive, $108,900

Frontier Homes Inc to Addison Wilson, 233 Wells Street, $160,000

Michele Gachet to Eric W Johnson etux Emily J Johnson, 21 Kingsley Cove, $180,000

(PHOTO: Homes pictured are near Jackson Walk)

David Thomas, Twitter – @DavidThomasWNWS

