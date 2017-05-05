Here is one-half of the Jackson-Madison County property transfers for April 24-28.

Tej Singh etal Sunrise Oil LLC to Surat S Chatha, 154 Law Road, $50,000

CU Factory Built Lending etal San Antonio Federal Credit Union to Michael Rodgers etux Erica Faith Rodgers, 39 Spring Creek Law Road, $43,500

Maria Morales to Reyna Ramirez, 322 Linden Road, $43,000

Copper Ridge Development etal Copper Ridge Development LLC to Hollman Construction Co Inc., 76 Copper Ridge Cove, $79,500

Leslie A Dobbe TR etal Leslie A Dobbe Revocable Trust Rosemary C Dobbe Joint Revocable Trust Leslie A Dobbe and Rosemary C Dobbe Jo to Marci J Hill, 54 Glenhurst Drive, $106,900

Deborah K Strawser to Eric Ritter etux Christina Ritter, 7 Roanoak Cove, $199,900

James Lawrence Robinson etux Connie Lynn Robinson to James Lawrence Robinson etux Connie Lynn Robinson, 400 Lohrig Road, $100

Barry Williams etux Chasity Williams to Daniel T Squires etux Regina M Squires, 241 Stratford Lane, $95,000

Bradley E Tursky etux Danielle Tursky to Jacqueline Tallent, 23 Station Oak Drive, $107,000

Benjamin S Ray etux Andrea Ray to Zachary A Ray, 63 Fieldcrest Drive, $99,500

Linda B Estes to Linda B Estes, 32 Emerald Ridge Cove, $212,775

Michael J McCallum to Barry G Autry etux Rhonda G Autry, 616 Upper Browns Church, $28,500

William Martin Jr to Melissa A Kennemore etvir George K Kennemore, 15 Winston Place, $153,800

Henry A Phillips etux Emily Phillips to John B Sorensen etux Rachelle Sorensen, 231 Bent Oaks Drive, $80,000

Michael Beck etux Tara Beck to Stephen M West, 2716 Christmasville Road, $105,500

Carl Andrew Height etal Suzy Alleen Height Thompson Sally Ann Height Hill Smith Height to Jay Shires etux Brandi Shires, 40 Beechwood Drive, $42,000

JMC Properties LLC to Caldwell Properties LLC, 96 University Parkway, $555,700

SEC of HUD to David Simpson, 158 Edenwood Drive, $60,250James F Loyd etal Karen Lee Loyd to Russell Robinson etal Nell Robinson, 359 Steam Mill Ferry Road, $22,000

Laura McIntire etal Laura N Thomas Timothy McIntire to Andrew David Hendrick etux Katie G Hendrick, 8 Ridgefield Place, $215,000

Samuel L Lewis to Grant S Edwards etux Betsabe J Edwards, 39 Rock Ridge Road, $562,000

SEC of HUD to Northwest Tennessee Property Partnership, 366 Lowery Road, $23,000

Dorothy Patterson to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, 7 Elmfield Cove, $69,520.69

Yvonne Hale etal Laura Jane Hall Garcia Deborah Bozarth Yolanda Poteete to Jovita Morgan, 244 Gobelet Road, $50,000

Rita L Stokes to Glenda G Patterson etvir Christopher L Patterson, 45 Hastings Place, $95,000

