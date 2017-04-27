If you are looking to put in this weekend or fish from the bank, there is a 50 percent chance of rain, but here’s a tip if you are bass fishing.

A bass in a rainy-day mode usually will not overlook a flashing spinnerbait. To fish shallow water in a steady rain, it is recommended you use a light-colored lure, usually a white 3/8-or ½-ounce spinnerbait with nickel blades.

That said, here’s this week’s …

Fishing Report

Gibson County Lake

Water temperature: upper 60s

Bass: “The water level is up at Gibson County Lake, and bass are spawning in waves,” Trenton’s Brent Smith said. “Top-water baits and green lizards have been working well.”

Catfish: “Big cats have been roaming the shallow flats,” Brent said. “Try cut bait.”

Kentucky Lake/Lake Barkley

Water temperature: 68 to 71 degrees – both lakes. Water levels: Summer pool and steady.

Bass: “They are getting very close to spawning with a few individuals already spawned,” Darrell Van Vactor said. “Water risinig has now put water on the bushes, but some of the bass were already making beds out in front of the visible cover and will not move on in.”

Darrell Van Vactor is the Operations Manager for Crappie USA/Cabela’s King Kat Trail in Benton, Kentucky.

“It is easy to miss them if you are fishing up in the bushes,” Darrell said. “Try setting back farther first and casting out in front of the cover.”

Darrell said shaky heads, jigs and worms are all working well on the spawning fish and shallow running lipless cranks are working well on the rocky points and secondary points on fish that have yet to move into the backs of the bays. Pumpkin and green pumpkin are both working well for all baits.

Crappie: “Crappie are doing well in the creeks running back in the larger bays,” Darrell said. “Most have spawned, or are still in the process, and the female bite has slowed down a little with them recovering from the stress of spawning.”

Darrell recommends you keep an eye out for them out in the eight-to-12-foot beds and brush piles, but remember – the bite may be very light with the fish – not as aggressive right now.

“Crankbaits will be heating up in the next few days with water temperatures rising if weather predictions are correct,” Darrell said. “Crank baiting for the crappie is still relatively new, but it sure catches a lot of fish and is about as relaxing as any technique could be. We actually caught several fish last week with Jenko cranks in white/chartreuse color in 12-feet of water.”

White bass: Darrell said white bass are picking up and several have been snagged by crappie anglers casting the banks.

Channel cats: “They are being caught by live bait crappie fishermen on a regular basis telling us that the spawn is just around the corner for the channels,” Darrell said. “Look for them on rocky points and chunk rock banks in four-to-six-feet of water using night crawlers under a float.”

Redear and bluegill: “They are starting to get active, but visible beds are still pretty rare,” Darrell said. “By the end of the week, I expect to see some beds showing up on the side imager.”

Beech Lake tournament

The Henderson County Bass Anglers Thursday night bass tournament continues from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Beech Lake.

Remember, you do not have to be a club member to participate.

(PHOTO: Lake Graham, Jackson)

David Thomas, Twitter – @DavidThomas@WNWS

https://www.facebook.com/NewsTalk1015/