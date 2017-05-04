Leading into our weekly notebook – one of our contributors reeled in a 9.5 pound bass; the Henderson County Bass Anglers Thursday night tournament begins at 6 p.m., tonight at Beech Lake, and if you are looking to hit the water this weekend, look for temperatures to reach 73, Saturday, and 71 on Sunday. No rain in the forecast.

Fishing Report

Gibson County Lake

Water temperature: 70 degrees. Water color: Clear

Bass: “Bass are coming off the beds,” Trenton’s Brent Smith said. “I caught a 9.5 pounder on a lipless crank (and) several seven-pounders on top-water baits.”

Brent said it didn’t take long for him to have the bass in his possession.

“Ten seconds,” Brent said. “I hooked her, reeled her in, and reached down and grabbed her.”

Crappie: Slow, real slow.

Shellcrackers: “They have been hitting red worms in three-to-six-feet of water,” Brent said.

Catfish: “Big cats are in the shallow flats – one-to-four-feet of water feeding on shad,” Brent said.

Kentucky Lake/Lake Barkley

Water temperature: upper 60s, lower 70s.

Bass: “It is a challenging time for fishing on Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley,” Darrell Van Vactor said. “The lakes have gone from one-foot over summer pool (360 feet) to two-feet below summer pool in a matter of a few days (and) it is unfortunate that the TVA sees such a great need to drop the lakes so drastically during the prime spawning times on the big lakes, but they have done so for years every time they get the chance it seems.”

Darrell Van Vactor is the Operations Manager for Crappie USA/Cabela’s King Kat Trail in Benton, Kentucky.

Largemouth (bass) are steady on the main lake channel breaks on Carolina rigged Big Bite worms in green pumpkin, Texas rigged Creature baits or Zoom trick worms,” Darrell said. “We’re also finding some good fish on secondary points using spinner baits and topwater baits early and late.”

Darrell said Smallmouth bass are a little slow, but some good size fish are being caught just off the main lake in the mouths of the bays using Carolina rigged Creature baits and large tube jigs in watermelon color.

Crappie: “They are in post spawn pattern and being caught in 10-to-15-feet of water trolling Jenko Crankbaits in any bright color,” Darrell said. “A few fish are still being found in wood cover in eight-to-10-feet of water – mostly blacks – and they are hitting red/chartreuse tubes tipped with minnows.”

Bluegill and Redear: “They are cranking up (and) several big Redear are being caught by targeting the yellow flowers,” Darrell said. “Beds are still not showing up on the Humminbird side imagers, but should be any day. Black plastic bugs tipped with a wax worm or redworm is the ticket for the big Redear.”

Beech Lake tournament

The Henderson County Bass Anglers Thursday night bass tournament continues from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., tonight, at Beech Lake.

Remember, you do not have to be a club member to participate.

(PHOTO: Brent Smith, Trenton, holds 9.5 pound bass he caught at Gibson County Lake)

