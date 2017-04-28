It’s 1982 all over again – at least for three hours Monday – at the Old Town Spaghetti Store, 550 Carriage House Drive.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., customers will order from the original menu, and items will have the same prices as they did when Bob Baudo first opened the restaurant.

“We’re rolling back prices,” Bob Baudo said. “It’s strictly nostalgia, but it’s customer appreciation, and we are literally giving food away for three hours.”

Customers can order spaghetti and meat sauce for $3.95; a chef’s salad is priced at $3.75 and lasagna – with salad and bread – will cost $3.95.

A sub sandwich will cost $2.75 and soft drinks are .55 cents.

Dan Reaves and Sea Bass will broadcast their 2HL program (Two-Hour Lunch) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., live on NewsTalk 101.5 FM.

