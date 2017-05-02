Nerdvana, 1923 Emporium, is participating in the annual Free Comic Book Day, which is annually held the first Saturday in May.

Each year, the comics offered change. Gold and Silver comics in the past have included the popular Archie, the Avengers, Doctor Who and others.

First held in 2002, Free Comic Book Day (FreeComicBookDay.com) is the day when participating comic book specialty shops throughout the world give away comic books absolutely free to anyone who visits their shops.

But there are a few ground rules.

While the comic books are free, you cannot simply select any comic book from a rack.

The number of books you can carry out will depend on the number of books participating shops give away, and how many people visit Saturday.

Nerdvana, which is located in the same shopping center with Moe’s Southwest Grill, will also give visitors bags, stickers and candy.

Store hours Saturday are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

David Thomas, Twitter – @DavidThomasWNWS

