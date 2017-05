Mickey Marley has been named the new head football coach at Trenton’s Rosenwald Middle School.

Marley was the head football coach at University School of Jackson for 27 years, before he was dismissed in December, 2015.

At USJ, Marley compiled a record of 245-91.

(PHOTO: Mickey Marley is the new head football coach at Rosenwald Middle School in Trenton)

David Thomas, Twitter – @DavidThomasWNWS

