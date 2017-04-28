Tom Forkner, who co-founded Waffle House with Jackson native Joe Rogers Sr., passed away Wednesday.

Forkner, 98, was in the real estate business in the Atlanta area when he met Rogers.

Rogers passed away in March, less than two months before Forkner, at the age of 97.

Forkner and Rogers became neighbors and founded Waffle House in 1955.

Rogers was born and raised in Jackson at 291 W. Deaderick St.