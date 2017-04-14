Here’s an up to date list of property transfers for Madison County.

Kurt Mitchell etux Samantha Mitchell to Wanda J Kennedy etal Isaac Martin Kennedy, 150 Silverdale Cove, $150,000

Robert Reynolds to McCallum Construction Company Inc., 51 Rockwood Drive, $39,500

David Andrew Bird etux Julie Diane Bird to Michael Darby, Wilde Road, $52,500

McCallum Construction Company Inc. to Nita etvir Patel Pratik D Shaw, 68 Millchase Cove, $329,000

Veterans Affairs to Matthew Williams etal Ginger Williams, 64 Jason Drive, $57,500

Bayview Loan Servicing to Angie Box, 72 Colonial Point Drive, $79,901

Bayrock Investment Co. to JHG Hospitality LLC, 1203 Vann Drive, $800,000

Hunter Mason Strong etal Amy Strong to Rebecca D Lewis, 5110 Brownsville Highway, $109,900

Michelle Hardy Murphy etal Michelle Hardy to B M Properties BM Properties, 50 Clearfield Drive, $130,000

Ronald Joe McCoy etux Emma L MCoy to Jamie Wray, 323 Key Senter Road, $87,900

Mary Ann Carpenter Green to Christopher Trey Moore, 47 Laurie Circle, $112,800

Betty J Jackson to Justin Harris, 5 Apachie Cove, $87,500

Betty Lou Jones to Justin Harris, 61 Pickens Cove, $93,800

Doris S Joyner to Richard Lawrence etux Krystal Lawrence, 12 Gregg Street, $32,000

Susan B Hays etvir Hadley Hays to Hadley Hays Jr TR etal Susan Bostick Hays TR Hadley Hays Jr Trust Susan Bostick Hays Trust, 121 Timberlake Drive, DEED

Norma Gene Bird etal Norma Gene Bird McHughes to Samantha Kilzer etal Leo C Davis Sr, 341 Roy Davis Road, $37,000

Victor Bonds to Hadeel Alkiswani, 157 Maddox Drive, $119,500

Craig Oneil Perry etux Connie Jean Perry to Derek A Rotty etux Khira A Rotty, 5 Crest Ridge Drive, $189,900

Roger Dale Turner Jr to Johnny D Leeper etux Connie R Leeper, 135 Moses Drive, $264,825

Billy W Wootten etal Billy S Wooten Jr Janet W Wootten to Joyce A Collins etal Vincent N Collins, 311 Ridgecrest Road, $148,000

Johnny Leeper etux Connie Leeper to Janet W Wootten etvir Billy S Wootten Jr, 174 Brookstone Place, $310,000

Daniel Kitzman to David Marcel Jojola, 191 Greenhill Drive, $189,000

Ronnie Dean Williams etal Melissa Gail Williams to Bryant O Johnson etux Monique M Johnson, 148 Moorewood Drive, $138,900

Timothy Sikes etux Amber Renee Sikes to Donald W Huffman etux Lisa Denae Huffman, 357 Roland Avenue, $81,000

Danny Faulkner to Tory Howard, 38 Beaver Cove, $69,900

Micah A Whitaker etux Emily Whitaker to Grant Montgomery Robbins, 23 Twin Oaks Place, $102,500

Bernadette Taylor to Richard Edward Dibello 401K Trust etal Richard Edward Dibello TTE Richard Edward Dibello, 208 Rushwood Drive, $81,000

Michael L Cole etux Brenda K Cole to William E Casey, 537 Caldwell Road, $120,000

Christopher Stoltz etux Stephanie Stoltz to David Klyn etux Christine A Klyn, 52 Cross Point Drive, $300,000

Asa Powell etal to Billy Moore, 125 Vance Street, $6,000

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Jerry Beaird, 87 Villagewood Drive, $66,500

Copper Ridge Development to Rance D Barnes Jr, 221 Greenhill Drive, $28,000

Louise Nerren to Bethany L Williamson, $44 Bond Street, $35,900

Kathy Sedaghat to Adam Bradford etux Lindsey Bradford, 8 London Park, $84,000

Bonnie Ribeiro to Beverly Pewitt, 18 Hawk Meadow Cove, $149,900

Alan Adams etux Lori Adams to Jay Korth etux Catherine Korth, 13 Redwood Cove, $507,500

SEC of HUD to Casey Williams etal Kelsi Adams, 479 Cotton Grove Road, $38,000

Ima Osborne to Andrew Miller etux Jennifer Miller, 9 Ashworth Cove, $125,000

Roxanne L Casey to Winfred L Allen Carolyn A Allen, Green Road, $198,000

Gregory Scot Adams to Alvin U Narney, 54 Crestwood Drive, $90,000

Phillip J Jones Sub TR etal Craig Derouen etux Charlotte Derouen to Northwest Tennessee Property General Partnership, 42 Valleyfield Cove, $101,000

Donald Brent Hatcher TR etal Chynna McKinley Hatcher TR Donald Brent Hatcher Revocable Trust Chynna McKinley Hatcher Revocable Trust to Cody C Ridgeway, 34 Southwind Drive

Heather Ann Wyatt Dozier James Dozier Cindy Wyatt etvir Wyatt Dozier to Cynthia L Hall, 512 Massachusetts Street, $57,000

Matthew Wayne Presson etux Jill K Presson to Billie Murphy, 40 Clement Drive, $110,000

Allen Ottoson to Kenneth Smith, 113 Barham Street, $14,000

Madelyn Greene SUC TR etal W B Samuel Cunningham Revocable Living Emma C Cunningham Revocable Living TR to Robert Phillips, 8 Brookhaven Drive, $47,500

Charles R Ousley to M&M Village Investments LP, 3144 N. Highland Ave., $817,500

Jason Galloway etal Jala Hicks Jala Galloway to Titus Maclin etux Samantha Maclin, 24 Glen Dillon Drive, $122,300

Lorena J Renee Leach TR etal Leach Family Trust to Andre Gilbert etal Angela Clark, Highway 18, $65,000

Betty Jones Wilson to Clint Carver Dorris, 121 Northside Drive, $21,000

Donyell H Chism etux Josie M Chism to Jason Buchanan etux Lesley Buchanan, 159 Larkwood Drive, $260,000

Habitat For Humanity Jackson Tennessee to Jonah Affordable Housing Organization, 57 Courtney Cove, $35,000

Penny Mac Loan Services LLC to Ryan Shephard Lisa Shephard, 340 Boone Lane, $43,100

Cynthia L Hall to Kathi S Gutierrez, 38 Fair Oaks Drive, $119,000

US Bank National Association TR etal Asset Backed Pass Through Certificate to Donald B Carloss, 18 Maryville Cove, $81,501

Kathy Seaton etal Susie Hardee Lisa Daniel to Bethany L Williamson, 50 Bond Street, $3,500

Rublin Lublin TN PLLC Carla Sullivan Simuel Sullivan to BCD Investments, 287 Ridgedale Drive, $58,500

Julie Ward etal Julie Montgomery Wallace Ward to Alison M Gatley, 8 Gregg Street, $70,000

James B Taylor etal Courtney B Taylor to Victoria Coleman Nickolaus Rickman, 29 Fawn Ridge Drive, $174,900

Michael J McCallum to Randy Hunt etux Carol Hunt, 1039 Highway 412 East, $28,500

Martha J Henderson to Roger Murray etux Judy Murray, 8 Winfield Place, $389,500

Jeremy McKay etux Angela McKay to William B Abercrombie Erica Abercrombie, 24 Ester Cove, $200,000

Craig T James etux Patricia R Craig to Brad M Hayes etux Melissa M Hayes, 11 Okeena Drive, $500,000

Ricky Dove etal Terry Dove Larry Woody to Eric Gene Dove, 147 Preston Street, $10,000

Copper Ridge Development etal Copper Ridge Development to Jack H Holmes etal Joel R McAlexander, 227 Greenhill Drive, $56,000

David T Bunny etux Karla K Bunny to Hal D Currin etux Sandra K Currin, 373 Stornaway Drive, $341,900

Anna K Younger etal Anna K Whitaker Brian Younger to Christine Petty, 44 Arbuckle Lane, $141,000

Jerry E Winberry to David L Wicker Jr etux Shanda L Wicker, 56 Living Waters Drive, $239,900

Iva Hopper to Gerald Edwards, 434 Chester Levee Road, $40,000

