You may not recognize the address, but you know the name of a company that will occupy about 2,900-square-feet at 1128 Vann Drive.

The company that will share the same roof with Chicken Salad Chick in the 6,000-square-foot facility is Sprint, which will leave 865 Vann Drive in early summer.

Hoyt Hayes Jr. Construction Company is completing the build-out.

Besides its location on Vann Drive, Sprint also has a kiosk in the Old Hickory Mall.

(PHOTO: Work continues on Sprint’s new location at 1128 Vann Drive)

David Thomas, Twitter – @DavidThomas@WNWS

https://www.facebook.com/NewsTalk1015/