The Jackson-Madison County Sports Hall of Fame is not in short supply with individuals from the coaching profession, and the ranks will grow by one when Jim Hardegree is inducted at 6:30 p.m., Thursday at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

A native of Atlanta, Hardegree became a fixture in West Tennessee when he signed with the University of Tennessee at Martin in 1975 to play college football.

Hardegree’s passion for athletics including playing basketball, baseball, football, and running track at Ridgeview High School in Atlanta, all of which led him to pursue a calling he knew he always possessed.

“When I was in the eighth grade, I had to write an autobiography, and I wrote I would marry the best looking girl … that box was checked,” Hardegree said. “I also said I would be playing in the NFL or coaching.

“I always knew I would be involved in athletics.”

Hardegree, who is the defensive coordinator at the University School of Jackson, also wrote he would be rich.

“Being rich doesn’t always mean being financially wealthy,” Hardegree said. “I’ve worked with great administrations, coaches, players … working and living in this town (and) raising our kids here, and I have friends for life. That’s my definition of being rich.”

Hardegree’s road to Jackson went through Huntingdon, where he began his coaching career after he completed his education and playing days at UTM.

Hardegree moved to Jackson in 1986 to become defensive coordinator at Lambuth University, before becoming head coach in 1987.

He directed the Eagles to their first winning season and their first top 25 NAIA national ranking.

In 1993, Hardegree became the defensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Jackson Central-Merry High School.

Three years later Hardegree became the head football coach at North Side High School – promptly taking the Indians to three state playoffs.

Hardegree’s success led to a return to JCM as head football coach where he directed the Cougars to three region titles and three appearances in the TSSAA state playoffs.

Hardegree became the defensive coordinator at USJ in 2004.

He also serves as Dean of Students and Interim Middle School Director.

Hardegree joins Sha Brooks, Leonard “Mush“ Smith, Isaac “Ike“ Lassiter and Drew Sutton when the class 0f 2017 is introduced at the Jackson-Madison County Sports Hall of Fame’s 32nd annual ceremony.

“I was shocked when I got the call,” Hardegree said. “It’s a great honor to be included in the hall considering all the people who are in. I look forward to being a part of it, and I feel very fortunate.”

For ticket information, contact Beth Sedberry (731) 616-8558 or email bethsedberry@gmail.com.



David Thomas, Twitter – @DavidThomasWNWS

