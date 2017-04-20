Jackson Mayor Gist was presented the 2017 Billy Schrivner Distinguished Service Award during the Jackson-Madison County Sports Hall of Fame’s luncheon, Thursday, at the Jackson Country Club.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to accept this award on behalf of a lot of people who I have worked with,” Gist said. “It encourages us … making Jackson one of the premiere cities in the nation in health, wellness and physical fitness.”

The luncheon is a prelude to the Hall of Fame ceremony which will be held at 6:30 p.m., at the Carl Perkins Civic Center, Thursday.

Five new members – Drew Sutton, Sha Brooks, Jim Hardegree, Isaac “Ike” Lassiter and Leonard “Mush” Smith – will be inducted in the 32nd annual Jackson-Madison County Sports Hall of Fame.

(PHOTO: Jackson Mayor Jerry Gist (right) visits with Jackson’s Ed “Too Tall” Jones during the hall of fame luncheon)

David Thomas, Twitter – @DavidThomasWNWS

https://www.facebook.com/NewsTalk1015/