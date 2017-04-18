Calling the decision “difficult but necessary,” teen clothing retailer rue21 will close about one-third of its stores nationally.

The announcement will affect 13 stores in Tennessee, including locations in Milan at 15423 South First St., and in Dyersburg at 2700 Lake Road in the Dyersburg Mall.

Rue21 at 1081 Vann Drive in Jackson was not on the list.

Rue21 is closing about 400 of its more than 700 stores.

