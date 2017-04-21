Here is an up to date list of property transfers in Jackson and Madison County.

Fannie Mae etal Federal National Mortgage Association to Fred Stump, 323 W University Parkway, $69,000

Pauline T Carter to Charles H Barnett III etux Elizabeth B Barnett, 1104 North Parkway, $67,500

Nancy C Ratliff to Linda E Hubert TR etal Linda E Hubert Revocable Trust Linda E Hubert Revocable Trust, 77 Madison Woods, $335,000

Paul Schwartz etal Joel Schwartz to Joseph Matthew Brewer, 106 Carroll Street, $25,000

William F Page to John C Weekley, Saint Road, $85,000

Malissa L Vaughn to MCM Properties LLC, 1089 West Van Hook Street, $42,500

Misty Lynn Autry to Kara A Rashall, 125 Woodland Drive, $111,007.00

Billy M Johnson to Nancy Edelen, 22 Pepper Ridge, $114,900

Regions Bank to John B Moore, 27 Sunnyside Drive, $44,900

Lyle W Nutting etux Judith A Nutting to Billy M Johnson, 221 Wiley Parker Road, $159,380

Millchase etal Robert Reynolds Joel R McAlexander to Hills Construction Company Inc., 64 Ravenwood Drive, $39,500

Jerry Ray Thurman etal Jan Thurman Tolley to Robert Houston Payne III, 12 Bailey Lane, $115,000

Charles Ray Brewer etal William Wesley Brewer to Jackson House Buyer LLC, 45 Sweetbriar Circle, $22,000

221 Morning LLC to Jacobi Invest LLC, 221 Morningside Drive, $165,000

Jere W Perry to Ronny D Williams etux Melissa G Williams, 346 Turner Loop, $163,000

D&R Partners etal Diffee Construction Company Inc. Leonard Diffee to Diffee Construction Company Inc., 205 Moses Drive, $66,000

Michael Carrell to Donald R White, 1524 Mifflin Road, $9,000

D&R Partners etal Diffee Construction Company Inc. Leonard Diffee to Roger Dale Turner, 21 Nathan Drive, $33,000

Frix Properties etal Carey Frix Nicole Jennings to Phillip Jackson etux Mary Jackson, 565 Carriage House Drive, $340,548

Rolanda Edward James to Gwendolyn B Steele, 233 Ayers Drive, $119,900

Page Family Properties LLC Randall J Page to Dan Cates etux Angela Cates, 504 Henderson Road, $40,000

Brent M Smalley etux Lauren W Smalley to Christine Ward ETVIR Kelvin Ward, 74 Doublecreek Cove, $129,900

Jason Edward Rice etux Kimberly Ann Rice to Mathai Wilson etux Tina Wilson, 119 Nottingham Drive, $365,000

SEC of HUD to Timothy Andrew Scott II, 63 Sedgefield Drive, $77,075

Ashley Nicole Freeman etal Ashley Nicole Harris to Victor Jennings etux Soprina Jennings, 25 Woodwinds Cove, $223,000

Holly Kirsten Conway etal Holly K Temple Conway Holly K Temple to Grant Simmons, 47 Brookwood Drive, $175,000

Olivia Taylor to John Marcom Cain, 20 Hastings Place, $105,500

Chanteal M Justice to Vernon Swartwood etux Regina Swartwood, 32 Dearborne Cove, $76,000

Randy W Hunt etal Thomas Sheppard to Emily Ann Matthews, 121 Third Street, $57,000

Clinton A Owens etux Hope A Owens to William C Boehms, 34 Grove Hill Lane, $119,500

Ricky Joe Mansfield etux Alicia Barbara Mansfield to Adam Hayes etal Cheryl Reynolds, 80 Brookfield Drive Oakfield, $120,000

Mellon Bank of New York TR etal Bank of New York TR to Ocie Pirtle, 137 Haughton Aly, $16,000

Matthew King etal Kathleen King Kathleen Paffrath to Joaquin Suarez, 57 Denim Cove, $135,000

William Martin Jr to Robert D Wells, 6 Winston Place $161,750

Randal K Thomas Jr to Thomas Hilliard etux Janet Hilliard, 71 Holly Street, $8,000

Copper Ridge Development etal Copper Ridge Development LLC to Daniel Kitzman etal Kitzman Construction Company, 215 Greenhill Drive, $28,000

Hollman Construction Co. Inc. to Kayla Y Taylor, 210 Greenhill Drive, $202,900

Deborah Jen Barber Wise Estate etal Deanna White Hope Moore Admin to Philip McIntosh, 16 Pepper Ridge, $140,000

David T Bunney etux Karla Bunney to Keith L Bond etux Kureen C Bond, 55 Wind Tree Cove, $197,900

Juan P Hernandez etux Sally B Hernandez to Rosa Elena Morales etal Julio J Villasenor, 33 Derbyshire Drive, $107,000

David Thomas, Twitter – @DavidThomasWNWS

https://www.facebook.com/NewsTalk1015/