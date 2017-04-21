Bucket List 101 Tuesday 5:30 PM w/ Susan & Keith
Apr 21, 2017    Posted by    351

Here is an up to date list of property transfers in Jackson and Madison County.

Fannie Mae etal Federal National Mortgage Association to Fred Stump, 323 W University Parkway, $69,000

Pauline T Carter to Charles H Barnett III etux Elizabeth B Barnett, 1104 North Parkway, $67,500

Nancy C Ratliff to Linda E Hubert TR etal Linda E Hubert Revocable Trust Linda E Hubert Revocable Trust, 77 Madison Woods, $335,000

Paul Schwartz etal Joel Schwartz to Joseph Matthew Brewer, 106 Carroll Street, $25,000

William F Page to John C Weekley, Saint Road, $85,000

Malissa L Vaughn to MCM Properties LLC, 1089 West Van Hook Street, $42,500

Misty Lynn Autry to Kara A Rashall, 125 Woodland Drive, $111,007.00

Billy M Johnson to Nancy Edelen, 22 Pepper Ridge, $114,900

Regions Bank to John B Moore, 27 Sunnyside Drive, $44,900

Lyle W Nutting etux Judith A Nutting to Billy M Johnson, 221 Wiley Parker Road, $159,380

Millchase etal Robert Reynolds Joel R McAlexander to Hills Construction Company Inc., 64 Ravenwood Drive, $39,500

Jerry Ray Thurman etal Jan Thurman Tolley to Robert Houston Payne III, 12 Bailey Lane, $115,000

Charles Ray Brewer etal William Wesley Brewer to Jackson House Buyer LLC, 45 Sweetbriar Circle, $22,000

221 Morning LLC to Jacobi Invest LLC, 221 Morningside Drive, $165,000

Jere W Perry to Ronny D Williams etux Melissa G Williams, 346 Turner Loop, $163,000

D&R Partners etal Diffee Construction Company Inc. Leonard Diffee to Diffee Construction Company Inc., 205 Moses Drive, $66,000

Michael Carrell to Donald R White, 1524 Mifflin Road, $9,000

D&R Partners etal Diffee Construction Company Inc. Leonard Diffee to Roger Dale Turner, 21 Nathan Drive, $33,000

Frix Properties etal Carey Frix Nicole Jennings to Phillip Jackson etux Mary Jackson, 565 Carriage House Drive, $340,548

Rolanda Edward James to Gwendolyn B Steele, 233 Ayers Drive, $119,900

Page Family Properties LLC Randall J Page to Dan Cates etux Angela Cates, 504 Henderson Road, $40,000

Brent M Smalley etux Lauren W Smalley to Christine Ward ETVIR Kelvin Ward, 74 Doublecreek Cove, $129,900

Jason Edward Rice etux Kimberly Ann Rice to Mathai Wilson etux Tina Wilson, 119 Nottingham Drive, $365,000

SEC of HUD to Timothy Andrew Scott II, 63 Sedgefield Drive, $77,075

Ashley Nicole Freeman etal Ashley Nicole Harris to Victor Jennings etux Soprina Jennings, 25 Woodwinds Cove, $223,000

Holly Kirsten Conway etal Holly K Temple Conway Holly K Temple to Grant Simmons, 47 Brookwood Drive, $175,000

Olivia Taylor to John Marcom Cain, 20 Hastings Place, $105,500

Chanteal M Justice to Vernon Swartwood etux Regina Swartwood, 32 Dearborne Cove, $76,000

Randy W Hunt etal Thomas Sheppard to Emily Ann Matthews, 121 Third Street, $57,000

Clinton A Owens etux Hope A Owens to William C Boehms, 34 Grove Hill Lane, $119,500

Ricky Joe Mansfield etux Alicia Barbara Mansfield to Adam Hayes etal Cheryl Reynolds, 80 Brookfield Drive Oakfield, $120,000

Mellon Bank of New York TR etal Bank of New York TR to Ocie Pirtle, 137 Haughton Aly, $16,000

Matthew King etal Kathleen King Kathleen Paffrath to Joaquin Suarez, 57 Denim Cove, $135,000

William Martin Jr to Robert D Wells, 6 Winston Place $161,750

Randal K Thomas Jr to Thomas Hilliard etux Janet Hilliard, 71 Holly Street, $8,000

Copper Ridge Development etal Copper Ridge Development LLC to Daniel Kitzman etal Kitzman Construction Company, 215 Greenhill Drive, $28,000

Hollman Construction Co. Inc. to Kayla Y Taylor, 210 Greenhill Drive, $202,900

Deborah Jen Barber Wise Estate etal Deanna White Hope Moore Admin to Philip McIntosh, 16 Pepper Ridge, $140,000

David T Bunney etux Karla Bunney to Keith L Bond etux Kureen C Bond, 55 Wind Tree Cove, $197,900

Juan P Hernandez etux Sally B Hernandez to Rosa Elena Morales etal Julio J Villasenor, 33 Derbyshire Drive, $107,000

David Thomas, Twitter – @DavidThomasWNWS
https://www.facebook.com/NewsTalk1015/

No Comments

Leave a Comment

$0.000 items