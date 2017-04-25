Toyota Bodine Aluminum, 301 James Lawrence Road

Total team members – about 300

Production began at the 450,000-square-foot facility in 2005.

Toyota Bodine Aluminum in Jackson manufactures 4-cylinder engine blocks for Camry, Corolla, and Matrix; V6 engine blocks for, Camry, Highlander, Sienna, the Tacoma pickup, and the V8 engine block for Sequoia SUV and Tundra truck.

Toyota Bodine also manufactures automatic transmission cases for Avalon, Camry, Lexus RX 350 and Sienna.

About 2.2 million engine blocks and transmission cases are manufactured each year at the Jackson facility.

Toyota Bodine Aluminum ships its finished product to Huntsville, Alabama; Georgetown, Kentucky and Buffalo, West Virginia.

The company utilizes 40 acres of 200 total acres in Airport Industrial Park.

Toyota Bodine Aluminum has shipped zero waste to the landfill effective January 2007. Bodine Aluminum recycles 35 million pounds of aluminum annually.

Shawn Daly is the plant manager at Toyota Bodine Aluminum, and Jason Bates, who has been with Toyota Bodine Aluminum 11 years is the administration manager.

(PHOTO: Shawn Daly (left) team leader Terrance Taylor and Jason Bates)

David Thomas, Twitter – @DavidThomasWNWS

https://www.facebook.com/NewsTalk1015/