The pitching was there, but it wasn’t enough as the Jackson Generals fell 2-1, Thursday at Mobile.

Jackson’s Josh Taylor (1-1, 2.70) allowed two runs on four hits over five innings, but the two hitters he walked accounted for both Mobile runs.

Jackson (5-2) managed seven hits against BayBears’ starter Osmer Morales, but managed its only run in the fifth inning when Stewart Ijames walked and Evan Marzilli singled.

Both Ijames and Marzilli moved up one base on an error on the play, and Victor Reyes followed with a single that scored Ijames with Jackson’s only run of the game.

The Generals would not have a hitter reach base in the game’s final four innings.

Jackson and Mobile play game three of their five-game series at 7:05 p.m., today.

David Thomas, Twitter – @DavidThomasWNWS

