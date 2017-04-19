Kelly Dugan’s two-out double scored Michael Pérez with the game’s winning run in the bottom of the ninth as the Jackson Generals defeated Montgomery, 8-7, Wednesday, at the Ballpark at Jackson.

Pérez was issued a walk by Montgomery’s Diego Castillo (0-1, 2.25), and rounded the bases on Dugan’s hit, which was misplayed by Biscuits’ outfielder Justin Williams near the Biscuits’ bullpen.

Jackson (9-4) trailed 7-3 going into the bottom of the eighth, but a sacrifice fly by Dugan, a two-run single by Dawel Lugo (3-5, 3 RBI) and an RBI single by Kevin Cron tied the game at 7-7 going into the ninth.

Joey Krehbiel (1-0, 0.00), who has not allowed a run in the 6.2 innings he has worked this year, earned his first win of the season.

The win ended a two-game losing streak for the Generals (9-4), and increased their lead in the Southern League’s North Division to two games over Montgomery (7-6).

Jackson and Montgomery play game four of their five-game series at 6:05 p.m., Thursday, at the Ballpark at Jackson.

(PHOTO: Dawel Lugo delivers a base hit for the Generals, Wednesday. Photo courtesy Cody Cunningham/Jackson Generals)

David Thomas, Twitter – @DavidThomasWNWS

https://www.facebook.com/NewsTalk1015/