A .371 batting average with two home runs and seven doubles were just three reasons Colin Walsh, an infielder with the Jackson Generals has been named the Southern League’s player of the week.

Going into today’s 6:05 p.m., game against the Montgomery Biscuits at the Ballpark at Jackson, Walsh leads the league in doubles, extra-base hits (9), slugging percentage (.743), total bases (26) and walks (9).

With 13 hits total, Walsh is second in the league in batting, trailing teammate Kevin Medrano, who is hitting .444.

The Generals – who open a five-game series against Montgomery (Tampa Bay Rays), have the best record in the Southern League and hold a two-game lead over Montgomery and Chattanooga (Minnesota Twins) in the North Division.

(PHOTO: Colin Walsh, Jackson Generals, courtesy Cody Cunningham/Jackson Generals)

Standings Team affiliation record percentage Games behind

North Division

Jackson Generals (Arizona) 8-2 .800 —

Chattanooga Lookouts (Minnesota) 5-5 .500 2.0

Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay) 5-5 .500 2.0

Tennessee Smokies (Chicago Cubs) 4-6 .400 4.0

Birmingham Barons (Chicago White Sox) 3-7 .300 5.0

South Division

Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Cincinnati Reds) 7-3 .700 —

Mississippi Braves (Atlanta Braves) 6-4 .600 1.0

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins) 5-5 .500 2.0

Biloxi Shuckers (Milwaukee Brewers) 4-6 .400 3.0

Mobile BayBears (Los Angeles Angels) 3-7 .300 4.0