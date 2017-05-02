The Jackson Beer Board approved the consideration of a request for a special occasion beer permit for Abby Marie Lackey to sell, store and serve beer at a non-profit fundraising event – the Twilight 5K Run ( 3.1 mile road race).

The West Tennessee Healthcare event will be held June 8, at the West Tennessee Farmers’ Market.

Richard Clayton Hughes, who is purchasing the Tap Bar and Grill, LLC, 719 Old Hickory Blvd., was approved to sell, store and serve beer.

The approval is contingent on Hughes informing the Beer Board of the sale, and the previous owner surrendering of the old license.

“The new license will not be issued until the old license is turned in,” Charles Rahm, board chairman said. “The business cannot have dual licenses.”

The Board approved William Diamond to change the name of his business from The Wingery to Slide-n-Ride Tavern in Hamilton Hills Shopping Center.

(PHOTO: Members of the Jackson Beer Board adjourn following Tuesday’s meeting)

David Thomas, Twitter – @DavidThomasWNWS

