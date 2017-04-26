Hannah Fish was selected as West Tennessee Healthcare’s Employee of the Month for April, and recognized during Tuesday’s Trustees meeting at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Hannah Fish, a three-year employee with West Tennessee Healthcare, is a RN on A2 Cardiovascular Progressive Care.

According to a press release, Hannah is known for her smile, exceptional work ethic, compassion, and independence in her position demonstrating patient care serving as her top priority.

Co-workers say “Hannah is an exceptional employee who goes above and beyond her basic duties. Keep up the great work Hannah. West Tennessee Healthcare is proud to have you on our team.”

West Tennessee Healthcare is a public, not-for-profit healthcare system servicing 18 counties in West Tennessee. The mission of West Tennessee Healthcare is to improve the health and well-being of the communities it serves while providing exceptional and compassionate care. For more information, visit www.wth.org.

(PHOTO: Hannah Fish, West Tennessee Healthcare)

David Thomas, Twitter – @DavidThomasWNWS

https://www.facebook.com/NewsTalk1015/