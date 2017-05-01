The day was anything but normal for Grant Edwards.

Edwards began his first day as the new owner/operator of Chick-fil-A at 3 Stonebridge Blvd., today.

He transitioned out of the same position in Millington to take the Jackson restaurant.

“One thing I learned in Millington during six-and-a-half-years, was honor, dignity and respect,” Edwards said. “Offer a good product in a clean environment. We have a good team in place, and they are committed to help us grow.”

Edwards and wife Betsy will also own and operate Chick-fil-A inside Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Kurt Wagar, who owned and operated Chick-fil-A at 3 Stonebridge Blvd., for 17 years, became a business consultant in Nashville.

(PHOTO: Grant Edwards and wife Betsy)

David Thomas, Twitter – @DavidThomasWNWS

https://www.facebook.com/NewsTalk1015/