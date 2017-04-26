The Jackson Generals withstood a four-run ninth inning Biloxi rally and claimed a 6-5 win in the final game of a five-game series Wednesday, at MGM Park.

Home runs by Jose Queliz, Kelly Dugan and Colin Walsh accounted for five runs for the Generals, who won four of the five games.

Ivan Pineyro (1-0, 0.00) earned his first win of the season for the Generals (13-6), the Southern League Double A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Generals, the first place team in the Southern League’s North Division, return home to face the Chattanooga Lookouts, Thursday. The 6:05 p.m. game is a Thrifty Thursday, with $2 deals on general admission tickets, hot dogs, popcorn, 24-ounce soft drinks, 16-ounce beer, ice cream and fun zone access.

Reserved seating is $6.

Friday is another Leaders Credit Union Food Truck Friday, and the Generals will once again play as the Hub City Hippos.

The second Fireworks Show of 2017 is Saturday, it’s MusicFest night, and lucky fans will have the opportunity to win tickets to various concerts.

In addition, the first 1,000 through the gate will take home a 2016 Southern League Championship blanket.

The five-game series ends with an Education Day, May 1. Students will be admitted free with their class, and lunch packs will be available for $6.

Southern League Standings

Team-affiliation-wins-losses-winning percentage-game’s behind

North Division

JACKSON (ARIZONA) 13-6 .684 —

Tennessee (Cubs) 12-8 .600 1.5

Montgomery (Tampa) 10-8 .556 2.5

Chattanooga (Twins) 9-11 .450 4.5

Birmingham (CW Sox) 7-13 .350 6.5

South

Pensacola (Cincinnati) 14-6 .700 —

Mobile (LA Angels) 10-10 .500 4.0

Mississippi (Atlanta) 9-10 .474 4.5

Biloxi (Milwaukee) 7-13 .350 7.0

Jacksonville (Miami) 7-13 .350 7.0