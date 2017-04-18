The Jackson Generals send Josh Taylor (1.1, 2.70 ERA) to the mound at 6:05 p.m., tonight, in game two of a best of five-series with the Montgomery Biscuits at the Ballpark at Jackson.
Jackson leads Montgomery by two full games in the North Division of the Southern League.
STANDINGS- TEAM – AFFILIATION-WON-LOST-PERCENTAGE-GAMES BEHIND
North Division
JACKSON GENERALS (ARIZONA) 8-3 .727 —
Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay) 6-5 .545 2.0
Chattanooga Lookouts (Minnesota) 5-6 .455 3.0
Tennessee Smokies (Chicago Cubs) 5-6 .455 3.0
Birmingham Barons (Chicago White Sox) 3-8 .273 5.0
South Division
Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Cincinnati) 8-3 .727 —
Mississippi Braves (Atlanta) 6-5 .545 2-0
Biloxi Shuckers (Milwaukee) 5-6 .455 3.0
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami) 5-6 .455 3.0
Mobile BayBears (Los Angeles Angels) 4-7 .364 4.0
