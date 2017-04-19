The Jackson Generals look to snap a two-game losing streak when they play the Montgomery Biscuits at 11:05 a.m., today, at the Ballpark at Jackson.

The Generals, the 2016 Southern League champions, will send Brooks Hall (0-0) to the mound.

Montgomery’s Justin Williams hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning that broke a 4-4 tie Tuesday, and Jackson lost consecutive games for the first time this season.

The 6-4 loss Tuesday followed Monday’s 1-0 setback.

