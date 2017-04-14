Take a minute to see how well you do with this quiz about the history of the Easter egg.

When finished, scroll down to find the answers.

1. Which country gave us the tradition of Easter Eggs? A) France B) Belgium C) Germany D) Poland

2. What year did Cadbury’s make their first chocolate egg? A) 1875 B) 1925 C) 1945 D) 1965

3.What year did Cadbury start making their ‘Creme Egg? A) 1941 B) 1951 C) 1961 D) 1971

4. Where is the world’s largest collection of Easter eggs? A) Russia B) Poland C) Germany D) Belgium

Scroll down to find answers

David Thomas, Twitter – @DavidThomasWNWS

https://www.facebook.com/NewsTalk1015/

Answers, are the first four letters of CADBury

1. C

2. A

3. D

4. B