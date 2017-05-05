With this week’s business quiz, we take a look at Saturday’s 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby.

See how well you do with these three quick questions. You will have to scroll down to find the answers.

1. A general admission ticket in 1977 cost $10. How much will an infield ticket cost Saturday? Is it A) $60 B) $80 C) $100 D) $125

2. No surprise here. The Commonwealth of Kentucky has produced the most winners of the Derby. What state is second? Is it A) Pennsylvania B) Virginia C) California D) Florida

3. The payout for Saturday’s race is $2 million, with about $1.24 million going to the winner. How much does finishing fifth pay? A) $0 B) $20,000 C) $40,000 D) $60,000

Scroll down to find the answers

David Thomas, Twitter – @DavidThomasWNWS

https://www.facebook.com/NewsTalk1015/

Answers

B) $80

D) Florida

D) $60,000