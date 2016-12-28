MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities and witnesses say there have been disturbances at two malls in Memphis and one of them had to be shut down.

Witnesses at the East Memphis mall say people were told to leave after a dispute between a girl and a boy quickly escalated and involved others. At Wolfchase Galleria, police say a large group of people started a disturbance in the food court area Monday night.

Similar fights or disturbances were reported at malls around the country but there was no immediate indication of whether they were related.

Memphis Police Department spokesman Louis Brownlee told The Commercial Appeal that some of the patrons at Wolfchase reported shots being fired, but he says officers had no evidence of that. Similar reports were made at other malls.