When the Madison County Board of Commissioners meet at 8:30 a.m., Monday, one item on the agenda will be the consideration and possible appointment of Cyndi L. Bryant to succeed the vacated position held by former commissioner Bill Walls, District 4.

The meeting will be held at 8:30 a.m. at the West Tennessee Research and Education Center, 605 Airways Blvd.

Bill Walls vacated his position after moving out of his district.

“Cyndi is very engaged in politics and has been for years,” Gary Deaton, chairman Madison County Board of Commissioners said. “She has to be approved by the full body of commissioners.”

Cyndi Bryant is the wife of United States Magistrate Judge Edward G. Bryant.

