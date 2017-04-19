The day begins with a luncheon at the Jackson Country Club and ends at the Carl Perkins Civic Center when five new members gain induction into the 32nd annual Jackson-Madison County Sports Hall of Fame.

The family grows to 160 when Drew Sutton, Sha Brooks, Jim Hardegree, Isaac “Ike” Lassiter and Leonard “Mush” Smith are inducted, at 6:30 p.m., Thursday.

Drew Sutton, a 2001 graduate of North Side High School made his Major League Baseball debut with the Cincinnati Reds, July 2, 2009.

He completed his Major League career hitting .256 with 72 base hits, four home runs and 37 RBI in 281 at bats.

Sutton also played for the Cleveland Indians, Boston Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Sha Brooks, graduated from North Side High School in 2005 and played four years at the University of Florida, where she became a unanimous selection All-SEC her senior year in 2009.

Brooks, who resides in Whites Creek, held the University of Florida school record for consecutive starts (123), free throws made (430) and games started (125).

Jim Hardegree is an assistant football coach and defensive coach at the University School of Jackson.

Hardegree also served as head football coach at Jackson Central-Merry High School and North Side High School.

He also has experience at the college level as head football coach at Lambuth University and assistant coach at the University of Tennessee at Martin.



Isaac “Ike” Lassiter III excelled in football as a lineman at Jackson High School from 1959 to 1963, where he helped lead the Golden Bears to the state’s No. 1 ranking overall.

Lassiter, who lives in Hot Springs, North Carolina, graduated third overall at Jackson High, and signed to play football with Georgia Tech University.

Leonard “Mush” Smith accepted a scholarship to play football at the University of Mississippi, after a highly successful high school career at Jackson High School, where he starred as a running back and defensive back.

Jerry Gist, mayor of the City of Jackson is the 2017 recipient of the Billy Schrivner Distinguished Service Award.

Jackson native Ed “Too Tall” Jones, an all-pro football player with the Dallas Cowboys and 1993 Jackson-Madison County Sports Hall of Fame inductee will be the guest speaker.

For ticket information, contact Beth Sedberry (731) 616-8558 or email bethsedberry@gmail.com.

(PHOTO: from left, Isaac “Ike” Lassiter, Sha Brooks and Leonard “Mush” Smith)

