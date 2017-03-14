The build-out nears completion at Chicken Salad Chick, 1128 Vann Drive.

According to a company spokesperson, the restaurant chain will open in early April.

Chicken Salad Chick will offer various types of chicken salads, plus sandwiches, soups and sides.

With seating for 96, the company will hire about 40 people – including kitchen prep, back of house and front of house team members.

The restaurant’s home office is based in Auburn, Alabama, and franchises are located in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas.

The Jackson location will occupy about 3,100-square-feet of a 6,000-square-foot building that housed a Verizon Wireless store, which relocated to 1170 Vann Drive.

(PHOTO: Exterior and interior at Chicken Salad Chick, 1128 Vann Drive)

David Thomas, Twitter – @DavidThomas@WNWS

