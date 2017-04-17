Details are limited, but Chick-fil-A, Old Hickory Mall, is scheduled to begin offering drive through service in May.

Josh Maxwell is the owner/operator at Chick-fil-A in the Old Hickory Mall.

Store hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Chick-fil-A offers curbside pickup at the mall.

Catering is also available; for more information, call the store at (731) 668-1586, or visit: www.facebook.com/c efaoldhickorymall

David Thomas, Twitter – @DavidThomas@WNWS

