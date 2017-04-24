Grant Edwards becomes the new owner/operator of Chick-fil-A at 3 Stonebridge Blvd., Monday, May 1.

“I’m transitioning out of the Chick-fil-A that I own in Millington,” Edwards, 33, said. “The square footage of the two restaurants is about the same, but Jackson has much higher volume.”

Kurt Wagar, who owned and operated Chick-fil-A at 3 Stonebridge Blvd., for 17 years, became a business consultant in Nashville.

Edwards will also own and operate Chick-fil-A inside Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Josh Maxwell is the owner/operator of Chick-fil-A inside the Old Hickory Mall.

(PHOTO: Grant Edwards becomes the owner/operator at 3 Stonebridge Blvd., May 1)

David Thomas, Twitter – @DavidThomasWNWS

https://www.facebook.com/NewsTalk1015/