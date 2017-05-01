Traffic was much like the weather when Chick-fil-A opened its drive through service today at the Old Hickory Mall – brisk.

“We’re open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., six days a week,” Corrie Maxwell said. “It’s been well-received, and we even had a few show up before 7 (a.m.). We’re committed to this investment to give if a good long run.”

Corrie Maxwell co-owns Chick-fil-A at the Old Hickory Mall with her husband, Josh.

The drive through service – located at the southeast corner of North Highland Avenue near Old Hickory Boulevard – will feature an Express/Limited menu for a quick and convenient dining experience on the go through the drive through.

Any order that can not be fulfilled at the drive through will be fulfilled at its curbside location between JCPenney and Belk.

Service will be limited depending on weather.

Josh and Corrie said Chick-fil-A at the Old Hickory Mall now offers four components.

1. Drive through: for Quick and Convenient Service on the go.

2. Curbside: for Convenience and Customization through utilization of the Chick-fil-A One App.

3. In Store: for the Full Service Chick-fil-A Dining Experience

4. Catering: to bring Chick-fil-A’s high-quality food options to all types of gatherings outside of the restaurant through delivery and pickup at an affordable cost.

(PHOTO: Corrie Maxwell is pictured at the Chick-fil-A drive through at Old Hickory Mall)

David Thomas, Twitter– @DavidThomasWNWS

