Traffic was much like the weather when Chick-fil-A opened its drive through service today at the Old Hickory Mall – brisk.
“We’re open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., six days a week,” Corrie Maxwell said. “It’s been well-received, and we even had a few show up before 7 (a.m.). We’re committed to this investment to give if a good long run.”
Corrie Maxwell co-owns Chick-fil-A at the Old Hickory Mall with her husband, Josh.
The drive through service – located at the southeast corner of North Highland Avenue near Old Hickory Boulevard – will feature an Express/Limited menu for a quick and convenient dining experience on the go through the drive through.
Any order that can not be fulfilled at the drive through will be fulfilled at its curbside location between JCPenney and Belk.
Service will be limited depending on weather.
