The new home of Central Distributors may be about 90 days from completion, but when the company famous for Budweiser Beer makes its move, there will be one noticeable difference.

The new address – which is all about the history of the King of Beers.

“It’s going to be 1876 Lager Lane,” said Michael Overbey, Central’s general manager. “Budweiser started in 1876, and Bud is a Lager-style beer. We met with the county, the chamber and 911 and got a portion of Technology Drive changed.”

Technology Drive is on the east and west side of U.S. Highway 223. The west side of Technology Drive will be changed to 1876 Lager Lane.

Central acquired about 25 acres of land near Airport Industrial Park for its new 80,000-square-foot facility.

Its first warehouse opened in the early 1950s at 221 Sterling Court, which is located behind the Little Rebel Bar & Grill at 284 Airways Blvd.

