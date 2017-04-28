In this week’s three question business quiz, we take a look at the financial side of the NFL Draft.

1. By virtue of being the first player selected in the NFL Draft, Thursday, Myles Garrett of Texas A&M will receive how much money for signing with the Cleveland Browns. Is it A) $15 million + B) $18 million + C) $20 million + D) $21 million +

2. When Marcus Mariotta was selected second overall by the Tennessee Titans in 2015, how much was his signing bonus worth. Was it A) $11 million + B) $13 million + C) $15 million + D) $17 million +

3. The Titans had two first round picks, Thursday. Corey Davis was selected with the fifth pick overall, and Adoree’ Jackson was the 18th player selected. Their contracts combined are expected to total this amount. Is it A) $32 million + B) $33 million + C) $34 million + D) $35 million +

Scroll down to find the answers

David Thomas, Twitter – @DavidThomasWNWS

https://www.facebook.com/NewsTalk1015/

Answers

1. C

2. C

3. D