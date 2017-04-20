What Ed “Too Tall” Jones experienced in 1993, he shared with the five newest inductees in the Jackson-Madison County Sports Hall of Fame at the Carl Perkins Civic Center, Thursday.

Jones was the guest speaker when Sha Brooks, Jim Hardegree, Isaac “Ike” Lassiter, Leonard “Mush” Smith and Drew Sutton became the 32nd class to gain induction.

“Anytime you are honored by your hometown it is special (and) words cannot explain how grateful I am to my hometown,” Jones said. “When I got the call (to speak) I was surprised and honored at the same time.”

A graduate of Merry High School in Jackson, Jones was inducted into the 1993 Jackson-Madison County Sports Hall of Fame following a 15-year career with the Dallas Cowboys.

Recognized as one of the most dominant players at his defensive end positions, Jones played in 16 playoff games and three Super Bowls.

He was part of three NFC championship teams and the Super Bowl XII champion. His success batting down passes led to the National Football League making the play an official statistic.

But the evening belonged to the five newest inductees.

Sha Brooks, graduated from North Side High School in 2005 and played four years at the University of Florida, where she became a unanimous selection All-SEC her senior year in 2009.