BROWNSVILLE TN (April 17, 2017): (News Release) Bluegrass music takes center stage during the first Hatchie Bottom Bluegrass Jamboree Saturday, May 13, at the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center in Brownsville, Tenn. The free event will features bands from the Jackson, Tenn., based Golden Circle Opry. Stage performances will take place from 5 – 8 p.m.

“Bluegrass is a part of our music heritage,” said Sonia Outlaw-Clark, director of the Delta Heritage Center. “and we are honored to host this event and share this tradition with our guests.”

Featured bands include Coley and Marilyn Graves and Friends of Bartlett, Tenn., Hatchie Bottom Boys of Corinth, Miss., and Providence Road of Jackson. Shade tree pickers are invited to perform before and after the stage performances.

“We’re looking forward to putting bluegrass on the stage at the Delta Heritage Center,” said John Few, Golden Circle Opry producer. “I believe it will be a very popular addition to the Center’s music offerings.”

There is limited bleacher seating and attendees are invited to bring their lawn chairs and blankets for more comfortable seating.

Concessions will be available, as well as some vendors will be on site. The event occurs rain or shine.

The West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center is located at 121 Sunny Hill Cove in Brownsville, Tenn. For more information about the event, call the Center at 731-779-9000 or email info@westtnheritage.com.