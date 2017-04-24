The original plans remain intact for the Birmingham Building at 214 N. Liberty St., in downtown Jackson.

“It is still a go, and we’re continuing to work on it,” Hal Crocker, Crocker Construction Co., said. “We’re authorized to do exterior work … install new windows, and the interior is still in design.”

Crocker owns Crocker Construction Co., and is a co-developer of Jackson Walk.

Phil Martin, a restaurateur in Nashville owns the 22,000-square-foot Birmingham Building, and purchased an adjacent 4,000-square-foot building next door at 212 N. Liberty St., that once housed Yesterday’s Antiques.

Constructed in 1908, the Birmingham Building will have an upscale restaurant, wine bar and 20-room hotel.

Part of the renovation is to maintain the interior of the building, such as the doors and hardwood floors.

(PHOTO: Hal Crocker, Crocker Construction Co., stands in front of the Birmingham Building in downtown Jackson)

David Thomas, Twitter – @DavidThomasWNWS

https://www.facebook.com/NewsTalk1015/