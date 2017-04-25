Owners of a new Bennigan’s continue to target mid-June when the new restaurant opens on the southeast corner of Dr. F.E. Wright Drive and Whitehall Street.

The restaurant will occupy about 5,000-square-feet of a new 18,000-square-foot retail center – Bre Avenue at Madison Place.

Donald and Kimberly Lloyd will own and operate Bennigan’s, which is an Irish pub-themed casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1976 in Atlanta by restaurateur Norman E. Brinker as one of America’s original casual dining concepts.

Bennigan’s will offer seating for over 100 customers, which includes the bar. Additional seating will be available on an outdoor patio.

“I’m standing back and waiting,” Kimberly Lloyd said. “But construction is on schedule for June.”

Donald and Kimberly Lloyd also own the Huddle House restaurant, which opened January 16, at 1118 Whitehall, next to the new retail center.

(PHOTO: Bennigan’s is scheduled to open on the southeast corner of Dr. F.E. Wright Drive and Whitehall Street in June)

David Thomas, Twitter – @DavidThomasWNWS

